Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain face a stiff test in the UEFA Champions League semifinals Tuesday when they host German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich in the first leg of what some are calling the "real final." PSG rolled through Liverpool, winning 4-0 on aggregate, while Bayern Munich won their semifinal against Real Madrid by a 6-4 aggregate score. PSG lead France's Ligue 1 by six points, while Bayern are up by 15 points in the Bundesliga. The second legs are next week, and the winner of this tie will play the winner of Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal in the final on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary.

Kickoff from Parc de Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET. You can see every Champions League match live on Paramount+. PSG are priced as +150 home favorites (wager $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, while Bayern are +160 underdogs (wager $100 to win $160) in the latest Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The draw is priced at +285 and the total comes in at 3.5 (Over +105, Under -130).

In soccer money line betting, a draw pays out if there's no winner after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, and prop betting and parlay betting are also available. You can see the latest PSG vs. Bayern forecast from the SportsLine Projection Model here, but before making any wagers, you have to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is betting for this game.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at top sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for PSG vs. Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 28.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich best bets

Over 3.5 Goals (-110, 1 unit)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Score or Assist (-110, 1 unit)

Michael Olise to Score or Assist (+100, 1 unit)



Get ready for goals

It is truly a disservice to all the fans to get a matchup of this magnitude in the semifinals. This should be the final, as I expect the team that advances from this tie will run over either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid. But that doesn't matter. What does matter is how we can cash some tickets on this match.

I think the easiest way for us to make money is just betting on everything goal-related. We have the best attack on the planet in Bayern Munich taking on a PSG side that has an almost equally complete attacking front and an even better midfield. The pitch is going to be overflowing with attacking talent on both ends.

Let's do some basic math here. Harry Kane + Michael Olise + Luis Diaz + Ousmane Dembele + Khvicha Kvaratskhelia + Desire Doue = Bet on the Over. I'm taking Over 3.5 goals in this match, as these defenses will struggle stopping these stars.

Wager on Champions League games with the latest BetMGM promo code.

Olise and Kvaratskhelia are ones to watch

The pitch is loaded with world-class talent, and I'm expecting both teams to potentially find multiple goals in this fixture, but let's narrow it down to who I think will have the biggest impact on both teams and bet on them.

For PSG, a lot of people understandably are going to be on Dembele, but for me, the value is the Georgian Kvaratskhelia. As a Bayern Munich fan, I hope he doesn't have an impact in this match. As someone who likes money, I can't ignore the fact that in his last 10 UCL games, he has 10 goal contributions and has scored or assisted in his last five UCL matches. Bet on Kvicha.

Bayern Munich have a similar situation where everyone wants to bet on Harry Kane, but there's better value on Michael Olise. Olise has seven goal contributions in his last six UCL fixtures and has shown an unreal level of class in how he handles the ball. I'm expecting both these guys to have massive impacts in both legs of this fixture.

Use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code to bet on PSG vs. Bayern in Tuesday's match.