One big Champions League contender will be bounced from the competition on Tuesday when Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich in their quarterfinal second leg. PSG won the first leg in Germany last week, 3-2, meaning a draw, a 1-0 loss or even a 2-1 loss would be enough for the French side to advance to the last four.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 13

: Tuesday, April 13 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, Frane

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, Frane TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG +190; Draw +290; Bayern +122 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines



PSG: No Marquinhos for PSG after he came out of the first leg with an injury. That means PSG will have to scramble at the back. Next to Presnel Kimpembe, we will likely see defensive midfielder Danilo, who played there last weekend in the 3-1 win over Strasbourg. If not, perhaps PSG go with Timothee Pembele. Regardless, somebody is going to have to step up in place of Marquinhos if PSG are to hold on.

Bayern: With Robert Lewandowski out again as he recovers from injury, we may just again see Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting start at striker. The former PSG man looked solid in the first leg and got a goal, and he'll be counted on in this one. Bayern, overall, have to be a bit sharper in front of goal to have any chance of coming back. Expect them to get their looks and to have a great shot of advancing.

Prediction

The PSG defense struggles a bit without their star, but they hold on late to advance. Pick: PSG 2, Bayern Munich 2