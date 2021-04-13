PSG got revenge on Bayern Munich on Tuesday, eliminating the reigning Champions League winners in the quarterfinals thanks to their away goals last week in Germany. PSG actually lost this second leg, 1-0, but it finished 3-3 on aggregate. It was a wild performance on the pitch that turned physical and frantic, but last year's runners-up managed to hold on after failing to put it away with their numerous chances.

Here are our player ratings from the match:

PSG player ratings

Keylor Navas -- Goalkeeper

Played 90 minutes.

While he was busy and made some important saves, notably from Alaba, he was put in the shade -- for once -- by Neuer's incredible first half. Rating: 7

Colin Dagba -- Defender

Played 90 minutes (booked).

For someone who has featured relatively little this season, to have played two legs against Bayern has been a massive confidence boost and that was evident in a tenacious display. Rating: 6

Danilo Pereira -- Defender

Played 90 minutes.

Considering that central defense is not his favored role, he stepped in for Marquinhos admirably and made one particularly memorable headed intervention late on to deny the towering makeshift forward Martinez. Rating: 7

Presnel Kimpembe (C) -- Defender

Played 90 minutes.

Mucked in over the 90 minutes when PSG were under pressure, but the captain on the night will feel that he could have done better on Choupo-Moting's goal. Rating: 6

Abdou Diallo -- Defender

Played 58 minutes.

Solid for the hour he was on the pitch before being forced off with Bakker as his replacement. Rating: 6

Leandro Paredes -- Midfielder

Played 90 minutes.

Not his best outing in a technical sense, but he more than made up for that in fight and was a particular nemesis for Muller with plenty of tension between the pair in the second half. Rating: 6

Idrissa Gueye -- Midfielder

Played 90 minutes.

Set the standard for his performances early on against Real Madrid and has largely struggled to reach that level since but these two legs have come very close with a pair of all-action displays. Rating: 7

Angel Di Maria -- Attacker

Played 88 minutes.

Played second fiddle to Neymar and Mbappe's masterclass but very nearly played a role in what would have been a crucial goal when the Brazilian went agonizingly close in the second half. Rating: 6

Neymar -- Attacker

Played 90 minutes.

On a booking but with the semifinals on the line, he once again focused and produced a performance of the highest quality that deserved at least a goal or assist because he was spellbinding at times in the first half. Rating: 9

Julian Draxler -- Attacker

Played 73 minutes.

Neymar and Mbappe's virtuoso first half brought out a level rarely seen from him and he very nearly contributed toward what would have been a PSG opener before fading in the second half. Rating: 6

Kylian Mbappe -- Attacker

Played 90 minutes.

Flagged offside more than a few times but at least one of those calls was very debatable and his pace petrified the Bayern defense at times as he combined with Neymar at will. Rating: 8

Mitchel Bakker -- Substitute

Played 32 minutes in place of Diallo.

Has had his critics and looked timid at first but produced an important block late on as the rearguard came together in impressive fashion. Rating: 6

Moise Kean -- Substitute

Played 17 minutes as Draxler's replacement.

Sent on a little too late, perhaps, he still helped PSG stretch the Bayern defense as the visitors got desperate for a second goal and the hosts sensed a chance to kill it off. Rating: 6

Ander Herrera -- Substitute

Played 2 minutes (and still got booked).

While it would be unfair to put a numeric value on his short outing, he came on with two minutes of regulation time left yet still picked up a booking. Rating: N/A

Mauricio Pochettino -- Head coach

Made 3 changes and leads PSG to their second straight UCL semifinal.

While the game plan was one rooted in suffering, it largely worked and the Argentine managed his squad well and managed to coax at least partial performances out of almost every player over two legs while navigating various key losses such as Marquinhos and Marco Verratti. Rating: 6

Bayern Munich player ratings

Manuel Neuer -- Goalkeeper

Played 90 minutes

Had two amazing saves on Neymar in the first half and was just as strong in the second half. His timing when coming out of the box was sensational. He kept them in it. Rating: 8

Alphonso Davies -- Defender

Played 71 minutes

Did not show a whole lot. Didn't get involved much in attack and play often went down the opposite side. Was taken off in the second half as they had to get forward. Rating: 4

Lucas Hernandez -- Defender

Played 90 minutes

He was very good. His performance was sturdy, doing everything he needed. He tackled well, recovered the ball well and one nearly 75 percent of his duels. Rating: 7

Jerome Boateng -- Defender

Played 90 minutes

Night and day between him and Niklas Sule. The veteran was confident, smart, knew when to play quickly to escape danger and more. At time his positioning was off, but he did fairly well to keep up with PSG's speed. Rating: 7

Benjamin Pavard -- Defender

Played 90 minutes

The Frenchman got forward plenty, even into the box at times to be an attacking threat from the back. He wasn't able to get any clear looks on frame though. Defensively, he got stuck outside a bit, leaving space inside. Rating: 6

David Alaba -- Midfield

Played 90 minutes (yellow card)

Strong in the middle. His passing was precise, and he almost got a goal in the first half with a fantastic shot. Moved to the backline in the second half. Rating: 6

Joshua Kimmich -- Midfield

Played 90 minutes

Had a great look in the first half that was just wasted. His passing was not very strong when it needed to be, struggling with the long balls out wide. Did the little things well in the middle but struggled up the field. Rating: 5

Thomas Muller -- Midfield

Played 90 minutes (yellow card)

Not involved much when it came to taking chances, which was a surprise. He was wide open on an early chance where Leroy Sane failed to play him. Did well to create some danger but had just one shot, failing to play cleanly. Was key on Bayern's goal though. Rating: 5

Kingsley Coman -- Forward

Played 90 minutes

The former PSG man saw a lot of the ball, but he never really was able to break down the defense to get off good looks on frame. Had a team-high four shots but never came close. Rating: 4

Leroy Sane -- Forward

Played 90 minutes

Struggled to beat his defenders one-on-one. The winger had a nice chance early in the first half that he just took poorly. The space was there, but his passing in the final third was also quite poor. Rating: 4

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting -- Forward

Played 85 minutes

Did exactly what he needed to -- score by pouncing on a chance inside the box. He wasn't flashy and didn't have many chances, but it was mission completed for him individually speaking. Rating: 7

Jamal Musiala -- Midfield

Played 19 minutes

Came off the bench but was left frustrated in the middle. Made a good run late but Sane didn't play him. Rating: 5

Javi Martinez -- Midfield

Played 5 minutes

Late sub off the bench that couldn't get much going. Rating: N/A

Hansi Flick -- Manager

Did what he could considering all of the injuries. They were lucky PSG didn't kill them off by the hour mark. He went with what they had and nearly had enough to go through. Courageous. Rating: 5