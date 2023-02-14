Bayern Munich continue the quest for their second title in four years when they visit PSG for the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Bayern Munich won their sixth overall crown in 2019-20, when they defeated PSG in the final. Bayern won all six of their group-play matches, while PSG posted four victories and a pair of draws.

Kickoff at Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Bayern Munich are the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. PSG odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Parisians are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Bayern Munich vs. PSG money line: Bayern +140, PSG +180, Draw +250

Bayern Munich vs. PSG over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. PSG spread: Bayern -0.5 (+140)

FCB: Bayern Munich have posted clean sheets in five of their six matches

PSG: The Parisians have allowed more than one goal just once in the competition

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich had the best goal differential during group play as they netted 18 goals while allowing only two. Both of the goals permitted came in a 4-2 victory against Viktoria Plzen, as they posted clean sheets in each of their other five matches. They are expected to be without Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, who has three goals in the competition but is dealing with a leg injury, but winger Leroy Sane was among the top scorers in the group stage with four goals in as many contests.

Bayern have yet to see their top two scorers in Bundesliga get going in the competition. Winger Serge Gnabry, who is second on the team with nine league goals, has notched three assists but just one goal in the Champions League while midfielder Jamal Musiala, who has team highs of 10 goals and seven assists, has yet to convert. Bayern have had other players step up offensively, however, as forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and defender Benjamin Pavard both have scored in each of the team's last two Champions League games.

Why you should back PSG

Bayern gave up only two goals in six group-stage matches, but if the Parisians can get their top two offensive threats on the pitch, that number could rise considerably. Kylian Mbappe is battling a thigh injury but began training with PSG on Sunday with hopes of being in Tuesday's lineup. The 24-year-old forward, who also has three assists, is tied for first in the competition with seven goals and has scored in all but one of his team's contests.

Lionel Messi also is a question mark as he deals with a hamstring injury. The 35-year-old Argentinian forward has netted four goals and shares the Champions League lead with four assists. If neither is able to play, a huge load will be placed on the shoulders of 31-year-old Brazilian forward Neymar, who has recorded two goals and two assists in this competition and is second on PSG in Ligue 1 action with 12 goals.

