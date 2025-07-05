European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will battle in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. This is the first meeting between these teams since the Champions League group stage in November, with Bayern winning that match 1-0. More recently, the German side defeated Flamengo 4-2 in the Club World Cup Round of 16 and PSG dominated Inter Miami 4-0.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for noon ET. The Parisians are +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest PSG vs. Bayern odds, while the Bavarians are +190 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for goals is 3.5. PSG are -140 favorites to qualify for the semifinal round. Before making any PSG vs. Bayern picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

PSG vs. Bayern 90-minute money line PSG +135, Draw +260, Bayern +190 at DraftKings PSG vs. Bayern over/under 3.5 goals PSG vs. Bayern to advance PSG -140, Bayern +110 PSG vs. Bayern streaming DAZN

Why Bayern can win

PSG may be the favorite to win the Club World Cup, but the Bavarians have won each of their last four meetings between these teams. They clean-sheeted PSG in each of those matchups, so the Bundesliga titans could have a psychological advantage heading into Saturday's game.

Bayern are undefeated in eight of their last nine matches across all competition and have outscored their opponents 16-4 over four Club World Cup games. The expert adds that Bayern is the toughest opponent PSG have faced so far in the tournament, so they shouldn't be taken lightly.

Why the PSG can win

Eimer is impressed with how PSG have played in the Club World Cup since star striker Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined due to a quadriceps injury. A front line including Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola has helped PSG outscore opponents 10-1 in this competition, and Eimer is banking on Doue to be particularly stealthy on Saturday.

"All eyes will be on Dembele's return as Bayern try to mark the PSG striker, and Doue tends to shine the most when the focus shifts to his teammates," he told SportsLine.

How to make PSG vs. Bayern picks

Eimer is leaning Over on the goal toals, and has broken down Bayern vs. PSG match from every angle.

