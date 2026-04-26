As Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain meet in a clash of heavyweights, it's a rematch of Bayern's last triumph in this competition, a 2020 final victory over the French club during COVID. Luis Enrique, the head coach of the reigning champs, has mentioned that it's easier for PSG to win a second Champions League title than it was for them to win their first, but he may not have anticipated running into Europe's hottest team in Bayern Munich. But the similarities don't stop there.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, odds

Date : Tuesday, April 29 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 29 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: PSG +130; Draw +280; Bayern Munich +175

PSG are led by the reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and will face off against the favorite for the award this season, Harry Kane. With 53 goals in all competitions, Kane is putting up one of the greatest seasons for a number nine in recent history, but the job is far from done. Bayern have all but wrapped up the Bundesliga, but they can still win both the Champions League and DFB Pokal if they can keep their form going.

Bayern's attack of Kane, Luis Diaz, and Michael Olise will be faced by one of the best midfields in the world, as PSG's press can make life a living hell for their opposition. Vitinha may miss out with a heel injury, but with Warren Zaire-Emery, there's still depth to go alongside Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany will also miss the match due to suspension, but this is a well-drilled side, so not having their manager won't be a major setback, when it comes to tactical shifts late, this could make a difference. With the second leg being a home clash for the German giants, even a loss in Paris won't set them back by too much in the UCL semifinals.

Winning these kinds of matches is why Kompany was hired to bring stability back to Bayern Munich, and he's close to accomplishing that goal. It's a tie that will feel like a final, but neither of these sides would want to have it any other way.

Projected starting lineups

PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Senny Mayulu, Warren Zaire-Emery; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Bayern: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane

Prediction

With how open games can be for both teams, there will be goals scored early and often, but when it heads to Germany, the clash will be level as each nets a pair of goals. Score: PSG 2, Bayern Munich 2