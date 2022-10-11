Two undefeated clubs in domestic play and European competition will clash on Tuesday on Paramount+. The 2022 UEFA Champions League match will pit Group H leader Paris Saint-Germain versus second-place Benfica after the two played to a 1-1 draw last week. PSG has a 12-2-0 record across all competitions this season and sits atop France's Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Benfica tops Portugal's Primeira Liga and sports a 14-2-0 record across all of their matches. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris, France is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Benfica odds from Caesars Sportsbook list PSG as -205 favorites (risk $205 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica the +525 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

How to watch Benfica vs. PSG

PSG vs. Benfica date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

PSG vs. Benfica time: 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Benfica live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. Benfica

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For PSG vs. Benfica, Green is backing PSG to win and both teams to score at +140 odds. Before a scoreless draw versus Reims on Saturday, PSG had scored in each of their 13 games this year. Going back to last season, the French club has scored in 22 of its last 23 games, so PSG getting onto the scoreboard -- and likely multiple times -- almost seems a given.

Benfica is no slouch when it comes to the attacking third either, and they also have scored in all but one of their 16 games this season across all competitions. Benfica are coming off a four-goal game on Saturday in which Gonçalo Ramos found the back of the net twice. But Benfica also gave up two goals in that contest, so they are susceptible in the back end. That's a big reason why Green has both squads getting on the scoreboard and PSG securing the win.

"A draw against PSG last week was a fair result, but [Benfica] may struggle to contain Kylian Mbappé and Neymar on the road this time around," Green told SportsLine.

