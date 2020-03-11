PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund: Champions League live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, odds

Paris Saint-Germain welcomes Borussia Dortmund to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday for their Champions League round of 16 second leg in a match that will be played without spectators due to the concerns around the coronavirus. PSG trails after losing the first leg 2-1 last month but Neymar's away goal gives Thomas Tuchel's team a quality shot of advancing as long as it can contain rising superstar Erling Haaland. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, March 11 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

First leg recap

Haaland put on a show for Dortmund in his first Champions League appearance for his new club since leaving Red Bull Salzburg in January. The 19-year-old prodigy scored twice, including the go-ahead goal just moments after Neymar's equalizer to secure a 2-1 win.

Storylines

PSG: This is a tricky tie because PSG's defense at times can be awful. Within the last month, this team has conceded four to struggling Amiens and three to Bordeaux, and the club has conceded in seven of eight games. Going up against Dortmund's attack, they will need Marquinhos to be at his best with a quick attack going at them as Thiago Silva was not included in the squad due to injury. PSG's ability to score on set pieces could play a huge role in the outcome, and they made need one from such a situation with Kylian Mbappe potentially missing the game with a throat infection. It's unclear if he will play, but he was included in the team's squad on Wednesday morning.

Dortmund: The young stars on this team, along with veteran Marco Reus, will be almost certainly asked to play down the wings. With Juan Bernat and other outside backs liking to get down the field, that should leave some room for some speedy players to go at the central defenders in search of Haaland. Dortmund won't likely push more than three or four guys in attack as they know the draw is all they need. Playing in an empty stadium could also be an advantage.

Prediction

PSG gets the win, but it's Dortmund that gets through on away goals with Erling Haaland making the difference. Pick: PSG 3, Dortmund 2.

