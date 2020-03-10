PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund: Champions League odds, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, team news
Paris Saint-Germain enters the second leg in an empty Parc des Princes stadium trailing in the tie
Paris Saint-Germain welcomes Borussia Dortmund to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday for their Champions League round of 16 second leg in a match that will be played without spectators due to the concerns around the coronavirus. PSG trails after losing the first leg 2-1 last month but Neymar's away goal gives Thomas Tuchel's team a quality shot of advancing as long as it can contain rising superstar Erling Haaland. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information
Date: Wednesday, March 11 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France
TV: Galavision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: PSG -135; Draw +325; Dortmund +310 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
First leg recap
Haaland put on a show for Dortmund in his first Champions League appearance for his new club since leaving Red Bull Salzburg in January. The 19-year-old prodigy scored twice, including the go-ahead goal just moments after Neymar's equalizer to secure a 2-1 win.
Storylines
PSG: This is a tricky tie because PSG's defense at times can be awful. Within the last month, this team has conceded four to struggling Amiens and three to Bordeaux, and the club has conceded in seven of eight games. Going up against Dortmund's attack, they will need Thiago Silva and Marquinhos to be at their best with a quick attack going at them. PSG's ability to score on set pieces could play a huge role in the outcome, and they made need one from such a situation with Kylian Mbappe potentially missing the game with a throat infection.
Dortmund: The young stars on this team, along with veteran Marco Reus, will be almost certainly asked to play down the wings. With Juan Bernat and other outside backs liking to get down the field, that should leave some room for some speedy players to go at the central defenders in search of Haaland. Dortmund won't likely push more than three or four guys in attack as they know the draw is all they need. Playing in an empty stadium could also be an advantage.
Prediction
PSG gets the win, but it's Dortmund that gets through on away goals with Erling Haaland making the difference. Pick: PSG 3, Dortmund 2.
Which team should you back in every Champions League Round of 16 game? And which side of the PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund fixture has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see their Champions League picks, all from the model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.
-
Valencia vs. Atalanta UCL preview
Atalanta has three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg played in an empty stadium in Spain
-
RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham UCL preview
Spurs trail after losing the first leg at home to a German side making its debut in the knockout...
-
Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The reigning champions face a first-leg deficit to the Spanish visitors on Wednesday
-
USSF: WNT has less 'responsibility'
The women's team is continuing its fight for equal pay
-
Mbappe could miss UCL match vs. Dortmund
Paris Saint-Germain, down 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the UCL tie, could be without the services...
-
75-year-old scores in pro soccer debut
He needs to play two games in order to be entered into the Guinness World Records book as the...
-
LIVE: Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig in UCL
Spurs are facing a 1-0 deficit away from home in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League...
-
LIVE: Valencia vs. Atalanta in UCL
The Champions League round of 16 match at Mestalla will be played behind closed doors as Atalanta...