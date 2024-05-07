Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain will try to rebound when they host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday on Paramount+. Der BVB held off the Parisians for a 1-0 decision in the first leg in Germany last week and should be flying high after a 5-1 league win against Augsburg over the weekend. PSG should be confident heading into Tuesday's match given they have already clinched a Ligue 1 title and have been hard to beat on their home pitch this season. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Dortmund odds list the Parisians as -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as +475 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund date: Tuesday, May 7

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For PSG vs. Dortmund, Green is picking both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -120 payout. The expert notes that PSG has been very good at home this season, even defeating Dortmund 2-0 in the group stage of the competition. They also have a stacked attack including Mbappe, Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola. Since PSG have clinched Ligue 1 and have a few weeks before they have to play the French Cup final against Lyon, they can focus on dominating in Champions League.



Dortmund won't be easy to keep down, however. Green notes they are very good on the counterattack, and will have fresh legs after many of their starters were rested for their domestic match over the weekend.



"We should see a more open and entertaining game in the second leg, as PSG will need to take risks and Dortmund will mount swift counterattacks, so both teams should score," Green told SportsLine.

