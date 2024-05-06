Paris Saint-Germain look to make history and earn a spot in the final when they host Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie on Tuesday. PSG, who dropped a 1-0 decision at Dortmund in the first leg, also lost their first quarterfinal meeting with Barcelona before bouncing back in the second leg to advance. The Parisians now attempt to become the first team in tournament history to reach the final after losing their first-leg contests in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. PSG last appeared in the UCL final in 2019-20, when they lost to Bayern Munich, while Dortmund also were defeated by Bayern in their most recent trip to the final in 2012-13.

Kickoff at Parc des Princes is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Parisians are -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) in the latest PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund odds, while Dortmund are +525 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit. Anybody following saw big returns.

Now, Eimer has broken down PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund from every angle and revealed his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG:

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: PSG -210, Dortmund +525, Draw +340

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 3.5 goals

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: PSG -1.5 (+125)

PSG: The Parisians have allowed more than one goal in only one of their last seven Champions League matches

BVB: Dortmund have failed to score in their past three road meetings with PSG



PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back PSG

The Parisians will be eager to bounce back from last week's setback, which marked the first time they failed to convert in the competition. Forward Kylian Mbappe, who is tied for the Champions League lead with eight goals, was shut down by Dortmund after registering a brace in two of his previous three UCL matches. The 25-year-old also tallied in PSG's 2-0 victory against Dortmund in their group-stage opener.

PSG have seen two other players contribute offensively in the competition of late. Winger Ousmane Dembele, who leads Ligue 1 this season with eight assists and has notched a pair in the UCL, and Portuguese midfielder Vitinha both converted in each leg of the quarterfinal matchup against Barcelona after entering the tie without a goal in Champions League play. Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who scored in the Parisians' 1-1 draw against Dortmund in their second group-stage meeting, is tied for eighth in the competition with three assists. See which team to pick here.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have been led offensively in the Champions League by forward Niclas Fullkrug. The 31-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in the German Bundesliga this season to share the team lead with Dutch forward Donyell Malen, tops the club with three goals in the UCL after converting in each of his last two outings - including the first leg against PSG. The 25-year-old Malen also scored in Dortmund's 5-1 triumph over FC Augsburg on Saturday in domestic league play.

Fullkrug and Malen (one) are among 11 players who have converted for Dortmund in the Champions League. Wingers Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi and Marco Reus have netted two goals apiece, with Adeyemi scoring the team's lone goal in its two group-stage meetings with PSG. Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has recorded only three assists in 24 Bundesliga contests this season but leads all players in this competition with five. See which team to pick here.

How to make Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG picks

Eimer has broken down Tuesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the total. He also has locked in three confident best bets that offer plus-money payouts and is offering a full breakdown of this UEFA Champions League clash. He's sharing his Champions League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was up well over $2,500 for $100 players in 2023, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.