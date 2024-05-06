The Champions League semifinals conclude this week, and we will soon find out who are the finalists for the June 1 showdown in London. The main event might be Wednesday's showdown between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but before we get there, Tuesday's matchup also promises to be a treat. Paris Saint-Germain host Borussia Dortmund trailing by a goal after the first leg of their matchup.

Don't miss all of the Champions League storylines, and as always you can catch all of our coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Here's what you need to know before the big games, including picks from experts across the CBS Sports team.

Here's how to watch all the games, what to know, our expert picks and more:

Semifinals TV schedule



All times U.S./Eastern

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Champions League semifinal picks





James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG 2-0 2-0 3-1 2-0

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich 3-3 (Bayern on penalties) 1-0 2-1 2-1



PSG vs. Dortmund



By Jonathan Johnson

One matchup to watch: Kylian Mbappe vs. Julian Ryerson -- Assuming that Luis Enrique keeps the French superstar out wide, which was far more impactful than when he was deployed through the middle, Dortmund could be in for a tough time at the back. Ryserson was excellent in the opening leg but the Germans were unable to add to their one-goal advantage despite the pressure they managed to put PSG under. Les Parisiens have nothing to lose here and everything to gain by coming out looking to blow their visitors away so expect Mbappe to show his teeth.

Most likely to score a goal: Goncalo Ramos -- It feels set for the Portuguese hot shot to continue his fine scoring form whenever given the chance by Luis Enrique. When that might happen on Tuesday remains to be seen, but expect Ramos to get a chance at Parc des Princes and possibly take the only opportunity that comes his way, such is his prolific 2024 so far. If Mbappe does stay out wide, then that could create the perfect opportunity for Ramos in the middle as the focal point of the attack.

Man of the Match pick: Marquinhos -- There were moments in the opening leg when the Brazil international rolled back the years with some brilliant vintage defending and PSG will need their captain to be at his best again here. With the news that Lucas Hernandez is now out injured after surgery and likely gone for a long time, Marquinhos will need to be more assured than ever.

Match prediction: PSG 2-0 Dortmund -- The first goal in this one will be key and the hosts have no reason to not go for it from the off with Dortmund likely to be wary of a fast start from PSG and therefore more conservative than last week. If Les Parisiens can get one then the two legs against Barcelona showed that they can get two or more and they were unlucky to fail to score in Germany. This one ended 2-0 to Paris back in 2020 and could be a repeat result here to seal a final berth.

How to watch and odds