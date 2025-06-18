First face off against second in Group B of the Club World Cup on Thursday as Paris Saint-Germain take on Brazilian giants Botafogo in Pasadena's Rose Bowl. European champions PSG look even more like the team to beat following events on Sunday, where they ran four goals past a disappointing Atletico Madrid, Vitinha at his exceptional best in a game where Luis Enrique's side struck twice late on.

Botafogo followed on from that result with an impressive 2-1 win over Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field, striker Igor Jesus particularly dangerous at the tip of the Lone Star's attack. A victory for Renato Paiva's side would send ructions around a tournament where Brazilian clubs are looking particularly effective but even a point would be a major boon for Botafogo, giving them breathing room before a meeting with Atletico Madrid in the final round of games that has long had the look of a playoff for second place.

They will certainly be long shots to overcome a PSG side who trampled the Champions League underfoot in the first five months of 2025 but no one should doubt Botafogo's commitment to pulling off a remarkable upset.

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, June 18 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 18 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, CA

: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, CA Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Paris Saint-Germain: -500; Draw +550; Botafogo +1200

Last meeting

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvarastkhelia

Botafogo: John; Vitinho, Jair Cunha, Alexander Barboza, Alex Telles; Artur, Marlon Freitas, Gregore, Jefferson Savarino; Gonzalo Mastriani, Igor Jesus

Player to watch

Vitinha, PSG: The Portuguese midfielder was the hub around which everything turned in their remarkable run of form in the back half of the season. If anything, Vitinha seemed even more impressive in the Club World Cup opener, his 112 completed passes ensuring PSG had a possession foothold that forced Atletico Madrid to burn what little energy they had facing him.

Storyline to watch

Can impressive Brazilian sides knock down a European big boy? It was a bright start for the representatives from Brazil in the first round of Club World Cup fixtures. Aside from Botafogo and Flamengo winning games they'd be expected to, Palmeiras and Fluminense both held out for goalless draws against European sides. All four teams have looked more energetic and organized than most of the rest of the field after a gruelling season for the UEFA clubs. Borussia Dortmund and Porto, however, aren't all that near to PSG's level. Can Botafogo keep the unbeaten streak going?

Prediction

PSG are going to have to work for this one. Equally, they have both a technical level that should allow them to dominate possession and quality to turn the tide off the bench, particularly Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos. This might be harder work than the scoreline suggests but it should still be a win. Pick: PSG 3, Botafogo 1

Latest news

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.