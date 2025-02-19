Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brestois 29 meet at Parc des Princes on Wednesday with PSG leading 3-0 from the first leg of their knockout round playoff last week. Luis Enrique's men should have this one sewn up and have progressed from 17 of their last 18 continental ties when winning the first leg and should meet Liverpool or Barcelona in the round of 16. Paris have not lost in any of the last 31 outings against Brest and the French record against a single domestic opponent is Monaco's 34 games against Montpellier between 1995 and 2018. A win here would be a fourth competitive win over SB29 this season which last happened back in 2017-18 against Monaco. PSG are also unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions with 15 wins from their last 16.

Brest have one last chance to enjoy their Champions League adventure as no team has ever gone through after losing a home leg by three or more goals in UCL history. Eric Roy's men have not won at Parc des Princes in 18 attempts since 1981 and they have never scored more than two goals in the capital. After a strong start to their UEFA Champions League debut, Brest have lost four of their last five European games and they will be focused on trying to get back into Europe via one of the alternative competitions next year as they are currently just outside the top seven in Ligue 1.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, February 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 19 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes - Paris, France

Parc des Princes - Paris, France Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG -500; Draw +600; Brest +1200

Last time out

PSG's 3-0 win last week means that Brest would have to make history to go through by overcoming a three-goal first leg home loss. Not since 2009-10 has there been an all-French UCL knockout tie when Lyon beat Bordeaux 3-2 over two legs in the quarterfinals, but the gap was bigger between these two last week as Ousmane Dembele added a double to his impressive 2025 tally so far.

Team news

PSG: Dembele was rested for the win over Toulouse and has 18 goals from his last 12 games and 15 since the start of 2025 which has already equaled his best tally for a calendar year. The Frenchman should return to the starting XI here with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Joao Neves but Warren Zaire-Emery remains injured.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Barcola.

Brest: Roy could rotate his team ahead of a crucial clash with Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Jordan Amavi and Bradley Locko are both out while Jonas Martin and Romain Del Castillo are struggling for fitness and Ibrahim Salah also picked up a knock over the weekend.

Possible Brest XI: Bizot; Zogbe, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Pereira Lage; Lees-Melou, Magnetti, Doumbia; Faivre, Ajorque, Mama Balde.

Prediction

This one should be enough a formality for PSG with their comfortable first leg lead which should be added to here even if there might not be as much urgency as there was in last week's game. Pick: PSG 2, Brest 1.