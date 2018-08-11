PSG vs. Caen live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1, Neymar on TV, stream online

The capital club kicks off the season at home

Paris Saint-Germain's 2018-19 Ligue 1 season begins on Sunday when the reigning champs host Caen in what could be a very lopsided contest in the French capital.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in France

In France, the match will be on Canal+ France. 

What's at stake?

Three points to start the season in France. PSG is the heavy favorite to win the league, while Caen is just hoping to survive. The team finished just a point clear of relegation last season, and a point here will feel like gold.

Prediction

PSG rolls to a six-goal victory in what is a sign of things to come for Thomas Tuchel's men in Ligue 1. PSG 6, Caen 0.

