PSG vs. Caen live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1, Neymar on TV, stream online
The capital club kicks off the season at home
Paris Saint-Germain's 2018-19 Ligue 1 season begins on Sunday when the reigning champs host Caen in what could be a very lopsided contest in the French capital.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in France
In France, the match will be on Canal+ France.
What's at stake?
Three points to start the season in France. PSG is the heavy favorite to win the league, while Caen is just hoping to survive. The team finished just a point clear of relegation last season, and a point here will feel like gold.
Prediction
PSG rolls to a six-goal victory in what is a sign of things to come for Thomas Tuchel's men in Ligue 1. PSG 6, Caen 0.
