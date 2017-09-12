PSG vs. Celtic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Parisians are expected to get a big win
One of the favorites in the Champions League, PSG, begins play in the group stage on Tuesday when it goes to Scotland to take on Celtic.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe run wild, and PSG gets three easy points. PSG 4, Celtic 0.
