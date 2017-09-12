PSG vs. Celtic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

One of the favorites in the Champions League, PSG, begins play in the group stage on Tuesday when it goes to Scotland to take on Celtic.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe run wild, and PSG gets three easy points. PSG 4, Celtic 0.