PSG vs. Celtic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Parisians are expected to get a big win
One of the favorites in the Champions League, PSG, begins play in the group stage on Tuesday when it goes to Scotland to take on Celtic.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
Prediction
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe run wild, and PSG gets three easy points. PSG 4, Celtic 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Real Madrid vs. APOEL
Los Blancos open up their title defense at home
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Sevilla
The Reds open up at home
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. Dortmund
The two dark horses face off at Wembley
-
Flare almost drills Champions League ref
The flare nearly hit the official and it caused a lengthy delay
-
Live updates: Champions League Wednesday
Eight more matches take place on Wednesday
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Feyenoord
The Citizens open up on the road
Add a Comment