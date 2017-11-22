PSG vs. Celtic live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
PSG is through and aims to win the group
Paris Saint-German is inching closer to winning its Champions League group and will look to do so on Wednesday when it welcomes Celtic to the French capital.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
PSG has scored three goals in seven of its last nine games and gets more here with Edinson Cavani scoring twice. PSG 4, Celtic 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Bayern vs. Anderlecht
Bayern is through and may play some back-ups
-
How to watch Man. United vs. Basel
United is playing for momentum with the group wrapped up
-
How to watch Atletico vs. Chelsea
Atleti has to win or they'll be done
-
How to watch Juventus vs. Barcelona
Juve is looking for revenge against the Catalans
-
How to watch Seattle vs. Houston
Seattle is the favorite, but Houston finished just three points back in regular season
-
Champions League scores, highlights
Real Madrid and Besiktas join Manchester City and Tottenham in the last 16
Add a Comment