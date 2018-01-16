PSG vs. Dijon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
The Parisians are coming off a narrow victory at Nantes
Ligue 1 leaders PSG welcome Dijon to the French capital on Wednesday for a league match with plenty on the line. PSG is trying to keep its 11-point gap atop the table or increase it if Monaco slips up, while Dijon is looking to get closer to the top six as it sits in ninth with 25 points.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
PSG is averaging 3.8 goals per game in its previous five matches before putting just one past Nantes over the weekend. Here they get their scoring touch back in a big way. PSG 4, Dijon 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Chelsea vs. Norwich preview
The Blues get the replay at home after a 0-0 draw last week at Norwich
-
Barcelona vs. Espanyol preview
The regional rivals meet in the quarterfinal first leg
-
What to make of Sanchez transfer rumors
The Chilean has one foot out of the Emirates and may move before the end of the month
-
WATCH: Martial's golazo vs. Stoke City
The Frenchmen connected on the prettiest goal of the game, with Martial finishing on one t...
-
Stoke City vs. Manchester United picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent and locked in a Manchester United vs. Stoke City...
-
SkyCam destroys booted ball in Spain
SkyCams be warned: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin can boot it