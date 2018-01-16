PSG vs. Dijon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

The Parisians are coming off a narrow victory at Nantes

Ligue 1 leaders PSG welcome Dijon to the French capital on Wednesday for a league match with plenty on the line. PSG is trying to keep its 11-point gap atop the table or increase it if Monaco slips up, while Dijon is looking to get closer to the top six as it sits in ninth with 25 points. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG is averaging 3.8 goals per game in its previous five matches before putting just one past Nantes over the weekend. Here they get their scoring touch back in a big way. PSG 4, Dijon 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories