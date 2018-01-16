PSG vs. Dijon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

Ligue 1 leaders PSG welcome Dijon to the French capital on Wednesday for a league match with plenty on the line. PSG is trying to keep its 11-point gap atop the table or increase it if Monaco slips up, while Dijon is looking to get closer to the top six as it sits in ninth with 25 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG is averaging 3.8 goals per game in its previous five matches before putting just one past Nantes over the weekend. Here they get their scoring touch back in a big way. PSG 4, Dijon 0.