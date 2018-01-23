PSG vs. Guingamp live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Coupe de France on TV, stream online

The Parisians are without Neymar for this one

PSG takes on Guingamp on Wednesday in the French Cup with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe out of the squad due to injury.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe can still be dangerous. And coming off a loss to Lyon, this team will be  hungry. Expect the giants to cruise to a comfortable victory and move on. PSG 3, Guingamp 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

