PSG vs. Guingamp live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

Paris Saint-Germain aims to remain undefeated early on in the Ligue 1 season when it goes to Guingamp on Matchday 2 after opening up the season with a 3-0 victory over Caen, in which Neymar scoring the winning goal.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: None

What's at stake?

Three points, a chance for PSG to start hot and an opportunity for Guingamp to get its first point of the season.

Prediction

PSG dominates from start to finish, Neymar scores twice and Kylian Mbappe also scores. PSG 4, Guingamp 0.