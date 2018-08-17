PSG vs. Guingamp live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

Neymar and company hit the road on Matchday 2

Paris Saint-Germain aims to remain undefeated early on in the Ligue 1 season when it goes to Guingamp on Matchday 2 after opening up the season with a 3-0 victory over Caen, in which Neymar scoring the winning goal.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Three points, a chance for PSG to start hot and an opportunity for Guingamp to get its first point of the season.

Prediction

PSG dominates from start to finish, Neymar scores twice and Kylian Mbappe also scores. PSG 4, Guingamp 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories