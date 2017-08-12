PSG vs. Guingamp live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar debut on TV, stream online

The Brazilian forward is expected to make his debut for the Parisian club

PSG plays its second Ligue 1 match of the season on Sunday, and it could be the debut of new superstar Neymar. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Municipal du Roudourou
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Guingamp to win - 11/1
Draw - 9/2
PSG to win - 1/4

Prediction

PSG continues its hot start, with Neymar scoring two on his debut. PSG 4, Guingamp 0. 

