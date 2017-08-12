PSG vs. Guingamp live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar debut on TV, stream online

PSG plays its second Ligue 1 match of the season on Sunday, and it could be the debut of new superstar Neymar.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Municipal du Roudourou

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Guingamp to win - 11/1

Draw - 9/2

PSG to win - 1/4

Prediction

PSG continues its hot start, with Neymar scoring two on his debut. PSG 4, Guingamp 0.