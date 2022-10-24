Paris Saint-Germain welcome Maccabi Haifa to the French capital knowing that a win on Tuesday will stamp their ticket for the UEFA Champions League latter stages. Back-to-back draws delayed both PSG and SL Benfica in securing their places, but Haifa's win over Juventus last time out means that the Italians are looking increasingly likely to drop into the UEFA Europa League. Christophe Galtier's men are picking up in form after a 3-0 win away at AC Ajaccio last Friday and Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dovetailed brilliantly in Corsica.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 25 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris

Parc des Princes -- Paris TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG -1200; Draw +900; Benfica +2500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: Five points clear of Juve alongside Benfica with two games to play, it is unlikely that Les Parisiens blow progression to the next phase. However, this is the French giants' opportunity to sew it up without any unnecessary hiccups so that nothing is riding on their trip to Turin. Haifa are no mugs and ran PSG close in Israel, but this one should not be as tight. Avoiding complacency will be key for Galtier's side as they look to maintain their impressive unbeaten form.

Haifa: The home win over Juve last time out has given the Israelis hope of securing third spot in the group, but it always felt as if the best chances of success would come at home. If they book their knockout phase ticket against Juve, Benfica could play a weakened side in their final clash which might open the door to Haifa finishing third. Barak Bachar's men need to replicate their first showing against PSG to stand a chance here. Top of the league domestically, they have still lost twice so are far from dominant and could be overtaken by Maccabi Tel Aviv who have a game in hand.

Prediction

The home side should win this comfortably. Although Haifa will likely resist early on, PSG's attack should have too much for their visitors and could rack up a few goals. Messi, Mbappe and Neymar will all fancy their chances of success in front of goal and Sergio Ramos' availability after domestic suspension will boost the back line.

Pick: PSG 4-1 Haifa.