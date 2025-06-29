Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi will battle Paris Saint-Germain in a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 matchup on Sunday. The game will pit Messi against his old club, and one of the tournament favorites. Inter Miami finished second in Group A with one win and two draws, while PSG won Group B with two wins and one loss and a plus-five goal differential. PSG downed the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in their last match, while Inter Miami played to a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. PSG are listed at -700 (risk $700 to win $100) on the money line, while Inter Miami are a +1300 underdog, while a draw would return +850 in the latest PSG vs. Inter Miami odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various sportsbooks and on betting apps over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

PSG vs. Inter Miami 90-minute money line PSG -700, Draw +850, Miami +1300 at DraftKings Sportsbook PSG vs. Inter Miami over/under 3.5 goals PSG vs. Inter Miami to advance PSG -1400, Miami +700

Why PSG can win

Helping power PSG is forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 24-year-old has scored four goals and added two assists over the past five matches. In the win over the Sounders on Monday, he scored a goal on two shots, both on target. In FIFA Club World Cup action, he has taken 10 shots with five on target in just three games.

Another high-powered player for PSG is forward Bradley Barcola. He had an assist in Monday's win over Seattle. In French Ligue 1 action this past season, Barcola was one of three PSG players to score 10 or more goals. In 34 appearances, he finished with 14 goals and 10 assists.

Why Inter Miami can win

The 38-year-old Messi continues to dominate the opposition. In three starts in the FIFA Club World Cup, he has registered one goal on nine shots, including four on target. In a 2-1 win over FC Porto on June 19, Messi scored on a free kick in the 54th minute to provide the winning margin. In 13 matches in MLS play this season, including 12 starts, he has 10 goals and seven assists.

Forward Tadeo Allende also helps lead Inter Miami. The 26-year-old from Argentina scored a goal on two shots, including one on target, in a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras on Monday. In 13 appearances, including 10 starts, he has registered six goals and 21 shots, including nine on target. In a 5-1 win over the Columbus Crew on May 31, he scored a goal on two shots, with one being on target.

How to make Inter Miami vs. PSG picks

Eimer has broken down the FIFA Club World Cup match from every angle. He is leaning over the goal total and has identified three other picks for PSG vs. Inter Miami, including a plus-money Messi prop.

So who wins PSG vs. Inter Miami on Sunday, and what Messi prop should you jump all over?