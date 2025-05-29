On Saturday, the Champions of Europe will be decided as Paris Saint-Germain and Inter meet in an unlikely Champions League final. PSG struggled during the league phase but were able to turn it on during the knockouts, while Inter's defense has been one of the best in the competition, leading them to this stage alongside the hot form of Lautaro Martinez and Denzel Dumfries. The Parisian club may not know what it feels like to lift the Champions League trophy, but its players will feel prepared for the occasion under a treble-winning coach in Luis Enrique. Pressure won't be new for Inter, and that's because a large portion of this squad were involved in the 2022-23 loss to Manchester City in the final.

It could make for an open game compared to the average final, especially with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele helping turn PSG into one of the best attacks in the world. Inter will have a tough job slowing PSG down, but if this turns into a track meet, Inter have shown to be able to hold their own.

Here are the key storylines, how you can watch the match and much more:

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

How they got here

Paris Saint-Germain: There were concerns about this team cracking the top 24 in the league phase to progress to the knockouts when it had four points from its first five games. PSG were able to turn it around, finishing 15th and advancing to the knockouts where they'd face Ligue 1 compatriots Brest. It was quite a statement with PSG winning that 10-0 on aggregate before going up against Liverpool. Despite losing 1-0 at Anfield in the first leg, Enrique's side needed penalty shootouts to progress and face Aston Villa. PSG almost dropped a first leg victory, but were able to hold on for a 5-4 aggregate win. The English sides would keep coming, with Arsenal up next, but PSG had the answers to make it past the Gunners into the final, 3-1 on aggregate.

Inter Milan: In a slightly more straightforward path than PSG, the eventual Serie A runners-up finished fourth in the league phase, earning a bye to the round of 16. Getting Dutch side Feyenoord wasn't an issue, with a 4-1 aggregate victory, but things got tougher with Bayern Munich on the docket. A first-leg win in Munich was just enough for Inter to withstand the Bravarians and advance 4-3 on aggregate, but it took some heroics by Davide Frattesi to make it happen. Inter's semifinal tie against Barcelona brought more than enough drama to make up for the earlier rounds, however. The away leg ended in a 3-3 draw with Dumfries putting on a show before Inter were pushed forward by Frattesi in extra time for a wild 4-3 second-leg victory (7-6 on aggregate).

Lineup questions

How healthy is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia? For PSG, the arrival of Kvaratskhelia from Napoli was transformative, allowing someone to interchange with Dembele, creating an unpredictable attack. He had to miss the Coupe de France final with an undisclosed injury. While Kvaraskhelia is back in training ahead of the final, there's no guarantee that he's at 100% which will leave Enrique with decisions to make. PSG has a deep attack so if he isn't at full fitness, it could make sense to start Bradley Barcola on the wing but it does also hurt PSG's chances out of the gate if something like that needs to happen.

Predicted lineups

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Ousmane Dembele, Deserie Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Inter Milan: Yann Sommer, Yann Bisseck, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

Player to watch

Ousmane Dembele, Paris Saint-Germain: One of the best players in all of soccer during 2025, Inter will have quite a task in slowing down one of the top candidates for the Ballon d'Or award for best men's player. He has netted 24 goals and assisted six more in all competitions during this calendar year and has a chance to score in one of the biggest moments of his career. Always destined for stardom, one of the biggest things holding Dembele back has been his injury history, and with PSG keeping him healthy, he has been able to respond by leading the attack as a central star.

Storyline to watch

Treble chase: They have already conquered Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France -- PSG are the last side standing with a chance to win the treble. If they can accomplish that, they'd be the first team since Manchester City in 2022-23 to do it and Enrique would be able to accomplish the feat twice after also doing it with Barcelona. Already chasing history in search of the first Champions League title in club history, PSG's improvement without Kylian Mbappe has been clear. It wouldn't have been a surprise if they had a rebuilding year, but Enrique has pushed all of the right buttons but has one more match to see out to finish the job.

Game prediction

Inter has had answers for everything in their path, and they'll make PSG's job quite hard, but the fact that PSG can take and hit shots from anywhere on the pitch is what will make the difference. It's impossible to defend every inch of the pitch and all it takes is one low percentage shot beating Sommer to open the entire game. Champions League final pick: PSG 2, Inter 1

