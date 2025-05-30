Paris Saint-Germain have long been thought of as one of Europe's most dominant clubs, but it will have a chance to do something it's never done before on Saturday in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. PSG have never reined supreme over Europe, either in the UCL or the European Cup era, while Inter Milan have been champions of the continent three times -- most recently in 2010. The French side won their 13th Ligue 1 title this season while Inter finished a point behind Napoli for second in Serie A. This will be the sixth time that these superclubs have met and PSG took three wins and a draw from the first five meetings.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Paris Saint-Germain are the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute money line in the latest PSG vs. Inter Milan odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, with Inter listed as the +240 underdogs. A draw on the 90-minute money line is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. SPG are -158 to lift the trophy, while Inter are +134. Before you lock in your Inter Milan vs. PSG picks or UEFA Champions League Final predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

The Champions League final can be seen on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

Now, Eimer has broken down Inter Milan vs. PSG from every angle and has locked in his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for PSG vs. Inter Milan:

PSG vs. Inter Milan 90-minute money line PSG +120, Inter +240, Draw +230 at FanDuel PSG vs. Inter Milan over/under 2.5 goals PSG vs. Inter Milan handicap PSG -1.5 (+340) PSG vs. Inter Milan to lift the cup PSG -158, Inter +134 PSG vs. Inter Milan streaming Paramount+ PSG vs. Inter Milan sportsbook promos DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code, BetMGM promo code

Why you should back PSG

PSG will be hungry to finally establish themselves as the best club in Europe after previously losing the 2020 UCL Final and being jettisoned in the quarterfinals or later of this competition on seven other occasions. The French giants beat three Premier League clubs during the knockout rounds of the Champions League after winning a two-leg play-off 10-0 over rivals Brest to stay alive. Ousmane Dembele led the club with 21 goals during league play and added eight goals and four assists during 14 UCL appearances.

"The club lost their star Kylian Mbappe and had to completely rebuild and rebrand over a single off-season. They did so and blew everyone's expectations out of the water. PSG dominated Ligue 1, winning the league over a month before the season even ended," Eimer told SportsLine. "The team had several key players not only show up week in and week out, but dominate every opponent they've seen." See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Inter Milan

Inter survived scraps with Champions League behemoths Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the quarterfinals and semifinals to earn their chance to play for the continental title. Lautaro Martinez led the team with nine goals during UCL play and added 12 goals during league play while Marcus Thuram scored 14 teams to lead the team in Serie A. Inter were runners-up in this competition in 2023 and have won either the league title or a Cup title in Italy four of the last five seasons.

"Inter Milan's path to this final has been rowdy to say the least. This is the club that in the group stage of this competition had the best defensive record conceding only a single goal over their eight matches. They showed their defensive prowess against massive teams in the group stage, but from the group stage to the knockout stages, we saw them shift in how they play," Eimer noted. "Inter does still have a good defensive unit, but their attackers Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez, Denzel Dumfries and Hakan Calhanoglu will be called to help match PSG with some goals of their own." See which team to pick here.

How to make PSG vs. Inter Milan picks

Eimer has broken down Inter Milan vs. PSG in the UEFA Champions League Final from every possible angle and is leaning under on the goal total. He also has locked in a trio of confident best bets, one of which offers a +200 payout, and is offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his UCL Final picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins PSG vs. Inter Milan in the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Inter Milan vs. PSG have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who is tuned into multiple leagues around the world, and find out, and stream the game on Paramount+.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.