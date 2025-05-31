PSG will meet Inter on Saturday for the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri will play their second recent European final after losing 1-0 in the Champions League final in 2023 against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and will try to win their fourth Champions League trophy, the first one since 2010 under manager Jose Mourinho. PSG, on the other hand, have never won the title and lost the 2020 final against Bayern Munich. Both managers, Luis Enrique and Simone Inzaghi, have some questions marks when it comes to lineup selection on Saturday, as underlined in the pre-match press conferences.

Inter are likely to name their ideal starting lineup, with Yann Sommer defending the post and with three center backs like Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi and most notably Benjamin Pavard, who was finally back in the squad this week and will likely start, while German defender Yann Bisseck is expected on the bench. The rest of the team is the one we all expect with Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrik Mkhitaryan in the midfield and with Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries on the wings. Inter captain Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will lead the attack, as always.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

PSG, on the other hand, only have one major doubt ahead of the final. Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will face his Italy teammates playing for Inter and will play behind the defensive line. Former Inter star Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will play alongside William Pacho and team captain Marquinhos. Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz will play in the midfield behind Ousmane Dembele, former Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the only doubt for PSG manager Luis Enrique is about the third attacking player, with Desire Doue expected to start instead of Bradley Barcola in the attack.

Predicted lineups

PSG XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrix Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram.

