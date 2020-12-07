Paris Saint-Germain host Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday knowing that a win will see them finish first in Champions League Group H -- a scenario which seemed improbable after the 2-1 loss away at RB Leipzig in Matchday 3. Victories over the Germans at home and Manchester United away have flipped the script in the group and now the French giants possess a better head-to-head record against their two rivals for knockout phase qualification.

All that stands between Thomas Tuchel's men and a berth in the latter stages is a plucky Basaksehir side that has run the likes of United and Leipzig close -- notably in last week's dramatic 4-3 home loss to Julian Nagelsmann's side -- but fallen just short. A draw would be enough to send PSG through, but a win is needed to finish top and a goal swing would also help in the event of a United win in Germany.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

PSG vs. Basaksehir

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 7

: Tuesday, Dec. 7 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France Live stream : CBS All Access

: CBS All Access Odds: PSG -900; Draw +800; Basaksehir +2200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG

PSG's form is slowly but surely improving with three wins from their last four across all competitions and Basaksehir is the first of a three-match run at home across all competitions that also features Lyon in Ligue 1.

Neymar has come up big in the last two Champions League matches with three goals -- one against Leipzig and two against United -- while Kylian Mbappe finally hit his 100th PSG goal in the 3-1 win away at Montpellier over the weekend and is chasing a first European goal in almost a full year.

Basaksehir

Basaksehir are on a tough run: no wins in five outings across all competitions with three of those being losses. They have still managed to score in every game, as well as Irfan Kahveci's three goals and one assist in that period and Fredrik Gulbrandsen's four strikes. The biggest worry for Buruk Okan is how away wins -- regardless of the competition -- have been hard to come by and the fact that his side concede so many goals at present.

With Europa League out of the question as they head to Paris, the Turks will be playing for pride alone at Parc des Princes.

Prediction

With the hardest part now done PSG return home knowing that a win will complete a remarkable turnaround. They will get it with Neymar and Mbappe once again taking center stage and sharing the goals. Pick: PSG 3, Basaksehir 1