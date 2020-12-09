Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir will resume their match on Wednesday at 12:55 p.m. ET on CBS All Access. Tuesday's match was postponed by UEFA after members of both teams left the pitch in protest of an alleged racist incident involving Romanian fourth official Constantin Coltescu and Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant Pierre Webo. Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will be brought on to officiate the resumption of the match.

Star players from PSG and other key figures from the footballing world took to Twitter to react to the news.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 7

: Wednesday, Dec. 7 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France Live stream: CBS All Access

Storylines

PSG: PSG's form is slowly but surely improving with three wins from their last four across all competitions and Basaksehir is the first of a three-match run at home across all competitions that also features Lyon in Ligue 1. Thanks to RB Leipzig's big win at home over Manchester United on Tuesday, PSG have already booked a ticket to the last 16, but need a win to secure first place in the group.

Neymar has come up big in the last two Champions League matches with three goals -- one against Leipzig and two against United -- while Kylian Mbappe finally hit his 100th PSG goal in the 3-1 win away at Montpellier over the weekend and is chasing a first European goal in almost a full year.

Basaksehir: Basaksehir are on a tough run: No wins in five outings across all competitions with three of those being losses. They have still managed to score in every game, as well as Irfan Kahveci's three goals and one assist in that period and Fredrik Gulbrandsen's four strikes. The biggest worry for Buruk Okan is how away wins -- regardless of the competition -- have been hard to come by and the fact that his side concede so many goals at present.

With Europa League out of the question, the Turks will resume this match playing for pride alone at Parc des Princes.

Prediction

PSG resume play knowing that a win will complete a remarkable turnaround and secure first place in Group H. They will get it with Neymar and Mbappe once again taking center stage and sharing the goals. Pick: PSG 3, Basaksehir 1