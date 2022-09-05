Arguably the clash of Tuesday's slate of UEFA Champions League games is Paris Saint-Germain at home to Juventus with two European heavyweights going up against each other. The French titleholders are in good early form and have won five of their six opening Ligue 1 fixtures, while the Italian giants have drawn three of five and are minus a host of star names for this trip.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch & odds

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 6 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris

Parc des Princes -- Paris TV & live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG -333; Draw +450; Juve +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar are clicking together while Christophe Galtier is getting more out of a talented group of players than predecessor Mauricio Pochettino managed. This is arguably the toughest test so far and the French tactician rotated his players to keep certain members of his squad fresh for this one. Expect Les Parisiens to try to make a strong start to the European campaign at Parc des Princes.

Juve: This is a difficult one for the Old Lady with Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa all out. Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot are both part of the Italians' former PSG player contingent and Massimiliano Allegri has already said that Juventus are playing for second place with SL Benfica. Can they spring a surprise?

Prediction

Pick: PSG should win this one and it is a good opportunity to make a statement with Juve missing so many key names. Di Maria missing out is a shame but Paredes and Rabiot should ensure that this is still a spicy occasion and Galtier's men will be keen to draw first blood. Expect a home win by a two-goal margin.