Paris Saint-Germain come into Saturday's Ligue 1 showdown six points clear of second-placed RC Lens after last week's 2-0 win over OGC Nice. That was Les Parisiens' first win in three after losses to both Stade Rennais and Olympique Lyonnais while Les Sang et Or have won their last four consecutive games. PSG head coach Christophe Galtier is embroiled in a scandal stemming from his time with Nice ahead of this one, while the hosts will also be without some of their home support with the ultras hit with a partial closure of the Auteuil end of Parc des Princes after their pyrotechnic use against Lyon last time out.

"We'll have to be better than in our last few games in terms of technique," said Galtier of Lens on Friday. "We will also have to have more presence in the opponent's box. Lens are a team with a very good defence, but they are also a team that attacks in numbers. In the first game, we found it difficult to break through their pressure and we were caught off guard. We'll have to be able to get back into position quickly to contain the opposition's transitions.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"We know that they are one of the best teams in this league. They have been in great form all season. This is due to the players but also to the work of the coach Franck Haise for a number of seasons. Lens press a lot and are very active in recovering the ball. Then, they like transitions. We'll have to be very careful and focused on these phases, which we didn't do well in the first leg. It's important to have a great performance on Saturday night."

"I do not think that there is any particular skill or know how," said Haise of Lens' good record against PSG. "We have had good results against other big teams too. The squad has game principles, but also the ability to surpass itself through sheer will -- regardless of the opponent. We will try to play our game, but there is no secret recipe."

"It was important for us to get back to winning ways after two poor performances at home," added Galtier of last week's win over Nice. "We were able to turn things around by playing in a different way than in the previous games. With this victory, we regained confidence and were able to work calmly on the pitch. The players were focused and attentive."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Apr. 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 15 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris

Parc des Princes -- Paris TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: PSG -154; Draw: +320; Lens +360 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

PSG: Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe are out for the remainder of the season while Nordi Mukiele has just undergone surgery to join those two. Renato Sanches is out for a month while Marco Verratti has not been passed fit to feature here. Juan Bernat is a doubt while Kylian Mbappe has also been a concern but is just one goal short of PSG's all-time Ligue 1 goal record of 139.

"It was very hard, but I sought refuge in the work with my players and my staff to work in the best possible way before this big game," said Galtier of working with his squad despite the accusations made against him. "It allowed me to escape from what was being said about me. I didn't talk to my players about this. However, they provided me with the best response: full commitment to the training sessions. I have had many messages of support, I have also seen the public support from the directors, players and coaches in particular. These are such difficult moments that makes you appreciate these messages.

"We're talking about something outside of sport here, so I obviously didn't expect to experience this when I arrived at the club. I knew that in this position I would be under a lot of pressure, comments, analysis and criticism. But the most important thing is my job and my relationship with the players. I have read the press releases from the supporters' groups. I have no doubt that all the fans and the Parc des Princes will be behind the team to get this important victory. I enjoyed being with my group to prepare for this big Ligue 1 clash. Everyone is looking forward to this game. My players have been very focused. They were focused and involved throughout the week."

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Lens: Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez are out long-term while Steven Fortes and Adam Buksa will also miss out. However, Julien Le Cardinal should be available to Haise who could also bring Massadio Haidara in for one of Florian Sotoca, Angelo Fulgini or Adrien Thomasson. Sotoca has been experimenting in a wing back role of late although he might be needed further forward with Wesley Said missing for this one.

Prediction

This one promises to be tight with a draw as good as a win for PSG in terms of the title race. Only a Lens win will reopen that discussion. Pick: PSG 1, Lens 1.