PSG vs. Les Herbiers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Coupe de France final on TV, stream online
PSG is more than just a heavy favorite in this one
Paris Saint-Germain goes for the Coupe de France title on Tuesday when it takes on semi-pro, third-division club Les Herbiers in the final.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
The trophy, which PSG has won a record 11 times, including the last three years. Les Herbiers has never won the cup and is considered the second amateur or semi-pro club to reach the final since the competition began in 1932.
Prediction
With Neymar in attendance, PSG scores plenty in both halves to earn a convincing and expected victory. PSG 7, Les Herbiers 0.
