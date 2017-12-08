PSG vs. Lille live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

Neymar and company are looking to rebound from their first league loss

PSG hosts Lille on Saturday in Ligue 1 as Neymar and company look to rebound from their first league defeat in the season. The capital club has actually lost consecutive matches after falling at Bayern Munich midweek in the Champions League, as pressure quickly mounts on coach Unai Emery. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Edinson Cavani gets a hat trick, PSG scores four in the first half and wins easily. PSG 5, Lille 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories