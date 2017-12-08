PSG vs. Lille live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

PSG hosts Lille on Saturday in Ligue 1 as Neymar and company look to rebound from their first league defeat in the season. The capital club has actually lost consecutive matches after falling at Bayern Munich midweek in the Champions League, as pressure quickly mounts on coach Unai Emery.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Edinson Cavani gets a hat trick, PSG scores four in the first half and wins easily. PSG 5, Lille 0.