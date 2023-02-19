PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain's run of three straight defeats across all competitions ended with a 4-3 home win over Lille OSC in Ligue 1 on Sunday but the capital club's revival came at a cost. Kylian Mbappe made his big comeback in the midweek UEFA Champions League loss at home to Bayern Munich but it was not enough even inspire a draw at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Back in action in the capital again on Sunday, the France international's words about his teammates "eating and sleeping well" ahead of the return leg had provoked plenty of pre-match chatter. Mbappe was believed to have been targeting Neymar who went on a post-Bayern late-night poker session followed by a visit to McDonald's.

Thierry Henry quipped on French television that Neymar does not need enemies if his friends continue to create such talking points. PSG head coach Christophe Galtier also chided the South American on Friday when the French tactician defended his desire to play poker but was unhappy with the fast food photo.

Somehow, in a start to 2023 that has already seen no shortage of drama, PSG managed to pack the story of their season so far into 90 electric minutes. It was also a window into the frustrated relationship Mbappe and Neymar share away from the field despite how productive they can be together on it.

Mbappe's words appeared to have the desired effect as the French champions rode out some early LOSC pressure thanks to Gianluigi Donnarumma before a stunning solo effort from Les Parisiens' star. Neymar teed up the Frenchman for his 11th-minute strike and just six minutes later got himself in on the act when he doubled the lead for the home side from Vitinha's assist.

Presnel Kimpembe had looked rusty since kick-off making his first start since a lengthy injury lay-off and his inability to keep tabs on Bafode Diakite allowed LOSC to halve the deficit after 24 minutes. The team have suffered defensively through a combination of the France international's injury, captain Marquinhos' flaky form, and veteran Sergio Ramos' alarming drop-off.

PSG fell back further on nasty habits and created less going forward and ended the half one goal up and in need of another wakeup call with Lionel Messi particularly ghostlike in his display. The one that Galtier's men and Neymar received early in the second half was as unwelcome as Nuno Mendes' first-half substitution through injury.

The Brazilian injured his right ankle which has been particularly problematic since the FIFA 2022 World Cup and seven minutes later LOSC were awarded a contentious penalty. There were two separate incidents with Fabian Ruiz's hand brushing the ball, but it was actually Marco Verratti's shirt tug on Tiago Djalo which was penalized by Willy Delajod.

Jonathan David stepped up to square things up at 2-2 and an irate Galtier thought that things could not get much worse again the team that he led to the 2021 Championnat crown at PSG's expense. Eleven minutes later, Jonathan Bamba fired home past Donnarumma after yet more porous defending to put Lille ahead for the first time in the game.

Messi had barely factored into the encounter and even Mbappe had been reduced to the role of a spectator given the minimal effort to press from the PSG attack. Yet the final eight minutes saw both the legendary Argentine and the French talisman step up to secure all three points for the hosts.

Mbappe slid home the leveler just in time for seven minutes of additional time and Messi was handed the golden chance to win it from a well-positioned free kick. The 2022 World Cup winner did not need to be asked twice in a game he barely factored into and ensured his major contribution with a well-hit winner which Lucas Chevalier might have done better on.

Galtier and sporting advisor Luis Campos are clearly feeling the heat right now and that was no more obvious than when the Portuguese came pitch side to berate the players at 3-2. PSG need major improvement if they are to hope to advance past Bayern in the Champions League after their 1-0 first-leg loss but rediscovering their ability to score here could prove to be a key turning point.