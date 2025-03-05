Two of the toughest teams in Europe will face off in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as Paris Saint-Germain host Liverpool on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Parisians have yet to lose a match in Ligue 1 this season and are looking to bring that dominance into tournament play. That will be no easy task, however, as they host a Liverpool side that has bested almost all competition in both the Premier League and UCL. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Liverpool odds list the hosts as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Liverpool as the +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. PSG

PSG vs. Liverpool date: Wednesday, March 5

PSG vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Liverpool live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For PSG vs. Liverpool, Green is backing Liverpool draw no bet for a +100 payout (risk $100 to win $100). PSG are undefeated at home in league play this season but are 2-1-1 at Parc des Princes in the Champions League. They had an impressive 4-2 home win against Manchester City at the end of the league stage but will face next-level challenges when they host Liverpool.



Ballon d'Or front-runner Mohamed Salah hasn't been quite as electric in the UCL as he has been in the Premier League this season, but he still has three goals and four assists in seven Champions League matches. PSG have scoring power of their own courtesy of Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola, and Green thinks these teams could cancel each other out if the Reds weren't so in-form.

"The Premier League is far more competitive than Ligue 1, and the Reds have been invincible since September." Green told SportsLine. "They are unlikely to keep a clean sheet in this game, as PSG's forwards are red-hot right now, but they should be able to score too, and they look capable of getting a result in Paris." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

