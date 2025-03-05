The Champions League round of 16 has some banner fixtures but Paris will play host to one of the biggest of as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain host Premier League leaders Liverpool at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. One of the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or in Mohamed Salah will face the hottest-performing player of 2025 in Ousmane Dembele. The defenses will be on high alert, but when it comes to matches like this one, it can be tough to determine who to stop as focusing too much on one player means that another can hurt you.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, March 5 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 5 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG+140; Draw +260; Liverpool +170

Storylines

PSG: All eyes are on Dembele with 27 goals in all competitions, but there's another major threat on PSG that must be tracked. Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is finding his form in the attack, giving PSG numerous options. Adding another winger while Dembele takes on the striker role full time, with players like Achraf Hakimi overlapping in the attack, has taken this team to another level. Defense will be a concern still, but if PSG can keep pressure on Liverpool by turning up the heat in attack, anything could happen.

PSG predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, William Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola

Liverpool: Looking to win their first Champions League title since 2019, Liverpool have run into a team that no one wants to face, PSG. The Reds have been able to coast after getting out to a big lead in the Premier League, but recent matches have shown some wobbles, drawing two of their last five matches. Of course, for most teams, draws wouldn't be a concern, but when you've been as good as Liverpool, the standard is different.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szomoszlai, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota

Prediction

It'll be a massive victory for PSG at home as they take the first step toward knocking out one of the favorites to win the entire competition. Pick: PSG 2, Liverpool 1