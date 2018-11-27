PSG vs. Liverpool: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe will start Champions League clash on Wednewsday, Thomas Tuchel says

The biggest game of the Champions League's fifth matchday is -- without a doubt -- the Liverpool at Paris Saint-Germain. The winner will be in fantastic shape with one game to go, while the loser could be facing elimination in early December. The biggest storyline entering the game was whether Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would play. The PSG superstars were injured during international duty a week ago, and there was a fear that one or both could maybe miss out on this match. Mbappe injured his shoulder for France against Uruguay, while Neymar picked up an adductor injury in the Brazil-Cameroon friendly.

The club received a boost of positive news on Tuesday as the two returned to training. Manager Thomas Tuchel addressed the media in Paris on Tuesday and said "Neymar and Mbappe are good. They trained with us, they can play."

He even went as far as saying they will start. You can stream Wednesday's game at 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)

Having their two best players in attack obviously gives them a much better chance of winning, and they really need to get three points here. There is no denying that having Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler instead of these two in the lineup is quite the drop off, though still of high quality.

Liverpool's task just got a bit tougher, especially if they are without the services of Sadio Mane, who is dealing with an illness.