PSG vs. Liverpool score: Neymar scores winning goal and leaves Jurgen Klopp's Reds on brink of elimination

Paris Saint-Germain is on the verge of making it to the Champions League round of 16, and Liverpool may be in a world of trouble. The French club beat Jurgen Klopp and company 2-1 on Wednesday during the fifth matchday. PSG got Neymar and Kylian Mbappe back from injury just in time, and Thomas Tuchel's team did enough to get revenge and some breathing room, though both teams sit behind group leader Napoli, who beat Red Star Belgrade. Here's how it went down:

Fast start was enough

It didn't take PSG long to get going, but the Reds played a big role in giving up the goal. A failure to clear at the back saw PSG's Juan Bernat scoop up the ball in the box and finish past Alisson near post for the 1-0 lead 13 minutes in:

Then it went from bad to worse. Neymar made it 2-0 off a save from Alisson, finishing a loose ball in the box to the right post to give the French club a commanding lead:

Liverpool on the brink

But Liverpool did not give up. James Milner converted a penalty kick late in the first half to cut the lead in half, but they could not find the equalizer and now have their backs against the wall.

Here's what has to happen:

IF: Liverpool beat Napoli at Anfield 1-0 they go THROUGH ✅



IF: Liverpool win 2-1 they go OUT on the away goals rule ❌



IF: Liverpool win by two or more goals they are THROUGH ✅



IF: Liverpool win by two or more goals they are THROUGH ✅



Breaking down the numbers

PSG had eight shots on goal, and Liverpool had just one.

Liverpool had 57 percent possession yet created four total shots less than the French club.

The Reds are used to scoring multiple goals a game, but in their last 12 matches, there have been eight in which they've either failed to score or just scored one goal.

What's next?

PSG goes to Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, Dec. 11 for the sixth matchday. Liverpool hosts Napoli the same day. You can watch the Champions League on fuboTV (Try for free).