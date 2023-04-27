Paris Saint-Germain host Lorient on Sunday with the capital club eight points clear at the Ligue 1 summit coming into this weekend's clash at Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe scored twice to keep Les Parisiens on course with a 2-1 win away at Angers last week in a third consecutive success while Les Merlus are tumbling down the table after a barren run of five games without a win with three defeats from their last four in the French topflight. Win this and PSG set themselves up nicely for a tricky closing run against teams battling for points in the fight against relegation.

Thursday was a busy day in the French capital with Neymar's rehabilitation stepping up now that he has had his protective boot successfully removed. A familiar face also popped in to visit with David Beckham returning to Paris which was the final stop in his storied playing career. The ex-England superstar is now back in the U.S. with his Inter Miami Major League Soccer franchise one of the clubs courting PSG's Lionel Messi for this summer.

Team news

PSG: Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele are all out for the remainder of this season through injury. Hurt pair Renato Sanches and Timothee Pembele might have also played their last minutes in Ligue 1 this campaign. Nuno Mendes has also been fragile of late and is nursing a knock which could keep him out again.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos (c); Hakimi, Soler, Ruiz, Vitinha, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe.

Lorient: Head coach Regis Le Bris will be without nephew Theo who is injured while Jean Victor Makengo is also likely to miss out. Since losing Dango Ouattara to Bournemouth in the January transfer window, the Breton club's form has nosedived to the point that they have only won twice since then and at home to two of the bottom three sides as this term risks fizzling out for FCL.

Possible Lorient XI: Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Le Goff; Silva, Ponceau, Abergel (c), Yongwa; Faivre, Le Fee, Kone.

Prediction

PSG should make light work of Lorient despite some important absences. Christophe Galtier's men have been complacent of late and remain a difficult watch, but their individual quality is getting them results for now. Pick: PSG 3, Lorient 0.