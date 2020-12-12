Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday with two points separating the sides in the Ligue 1 table. Thomas Tuchel's men are provisionally top ahead of Marseille but have played one game more and Rudi Garcia's team are just one point behind OM in the standings.

PSG have won three of their last five Championnat fixtures but lost one while Lyon are unbeaten in 10 and have won six of their last seven outings. A fourth Ligue 1 defeat of the season is unthinkable for Les Parisiens while Les Gones know that a win would move them into major contention in a tighter title race than usual.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 13 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 13 | 15:00 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV: beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports USA Stream: FuboTV (Try for free)

FuboTV (Try for free) Odds: PSG -200; Draw +375; Lyon +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: After turning their Champions League situation around with three consecutive wins against RB Leizpig, Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir, PSG need to sort themselves out domestically.

To have lost three times already this season was previously unheard of and the champions can afford no further slip ups with Marseille already within a point with a game in hand.

Tuchel is without Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia and Juan Bernat but will be boosted by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's rich recent scoring form.

Lyon: With no European distractions, Lyon are starting to put together a solid run of form and travel to the capital with their eyes on top spot in Ligue 1.

Unbeaten since September's loss away at Montpellier, OL have built up a four-match winning run and have Karl Toko Ekambi on seven goals and Memphis Depay on six.

PSG won both meetings last season and the Coupe de la Ligue final so Garcia's men will have no shortage of motivation at Parc des Princes.

Prediction

With the pressure building at the top of Ligue 1 with PSG struggling to pull away, the quality of both sides should produce an entertaining spectacle with plenty of goals. Pick: PSG 3-2 Lyon with Neymar, Mbappe and Depay all scoring.