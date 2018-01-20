PSG vs. Lyon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

PSG faces a tough challenge on the road on Sunday when it visits third-place Lyon in Ligue 1 play.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG's electric attack battles one of the best defenses in the league, but the capital club has way too much talent to be held goalless. Here they get more than a couple and earn a convincing victory. PSG 4, Lyon 0.