PSG vs. Lyon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
The Parisians are in first place and nine points clear
PSG faces a tough challenge on the road on Sunday when it visits third-place Lyon in Ligue 1 play.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
PSG's electric attack battles one of the best defenses in the league, but the capital club has way too much talent to be held goalless. Here they get more than a couple and earn a convincing victory. PSG 4, Lyon 0.
