The most highly anticipated Champions League group stage match of the season so far is on Tuesday on Paramount+ when last year's runners-up and one of this year's top contenders Manchester City visit the favorites to win it all, Paris Saint-Germain. The Matchday 2 affair sees City lead Group A with three points after beating RB Leipzig, 6-3, in the opener. PSG are without a win, earning a poor, embarrassing draw at Club Brugge in their first match.

A win for City puts them in the driver's seat to win the group, while PSG could go top with three points at home.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 28 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Sept. 28 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Par

: Parc des Princes -- Par TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG +200; Draw +255; City +129 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: Lionel Messi is back in training and expected to play. After missing the last two games due to injury, he's looking fit and hoping to help this team find some separation and stability in attack. PSG have won their last two matches but have been far from convincing, not overpowering anybody. For a club looking likely to score three goals most games, they haven't achieved that in any of their last four contests. Messi still hasn't made the impact he expected, but here is a big chance against his former manager, Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City: They are on a bit of a streak now, producing six goals in two of their last four games before winning at Chelsea on Saturday in a rematch of last season's UCL final. While the scoreline might not scream it, it was one of their most impressive performances in recent memory. Not only did City dominate the ball but they gave Chelsea no room to do anything going forward. Something similar will be needed against PSG, though the concern will be transitioning defensively while be cautious of PSG's speed. City should feel confident getting something from this match as they've been clicking and PSG haven't.

Prediction

A match with top attackers becomes more defensive than expected as a second-half goal from Bernardo Silva rescues a point for the visitors. Pick: PSG 1, Manchester City 1