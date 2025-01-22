Two of the toughest teams in Europe will square off in UEFA Champions League action as Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester City on Wednesday on Paramount+. The French hosts are sitting comfortably atop the Ligue 1 table but 26th in the UCL standings thanks to inconsistent tournament play. The reigning Premier League champions are in a similar position, sitting fourth in the EPL table but 24th in the Champions League after dropping two of their last three matches in this competition. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Man City odds list the hosts as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Man City as the +170 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Man City vs. PSG

PSG vs. Man City date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

PSG vs. Man City time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Man City vs. PSG

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For PSG vs. Man City, Eimer is backing Man City to draw no bet for a -115 payout (risk $115 to win $100). Both teams are struggling defensively in the UCL, with PSG conceding six goals over six matches and Man City conceding nine over that same span. However, the Citizens have been more successful at scoring in the tournament, logging 13 goals compared to PSG's six.



Pep Guardiola's team could also be more confident given how well they have played so far in the new year. Man City are undefeated across all competitions in 2025 entering Wednesday's match on the heels of a 6-0 league victory against Ipswich Town.



"Manchester City have outscored their opponents 20-3 since the start of the new year, including rampaging performances over West Ham and Ipswich," Eimer told SportsLine. "This turn of form should be enough for the visitors to take points off PSG, even on the road."

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League.

