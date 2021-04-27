UEFA Champions League semifinals continue on Wednesday as PSG host Manchester City in their first leg. A day after Chelsea battled Real Madrid in Spain, it's City who visit the French capitol, looking to pull off a strong performance at the Parc des Princes. A match loaded with talent, who will make the difference, Kylian Mbappe or Kevin de Bruyne?

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 27

: Tuesday, April 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid Spain TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG +200; Draw +270; City +125 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: All eyes will be on Mbappe's status for this game. After playing nearly 90 minutes against Metz on Saturday, where he scored, he came off after a knock inside the box. It looked as if he took a knee to the thigh and limped off. He is expected to play, but keep an eye on how comfortable he is. If he isn't 100 percent, PSG are in real trouble.

City: The key here will be in attack, trying to get an away goal or two, and they will have their chances. But limited the damage PSG cause will also be crucial. While City's fullbacks like to get forward more often than not, expect them to stay back quite a bit here due to PSG's speed on the wings. The ability of the Parisians to play quickly at the top of the box and find space means this defense will likely stay quite tight at times. They need to keep everything in front of them.

Prediction

A match filled with goals sees City take an advantage back to England on away goals. Pick: PSG 2, Man. City 2