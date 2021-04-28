Manchester City came from behind to score two fortunate goals to beat PSG 2-1 on Wednesday in their Champions League semifinal first leg. PSG got things going early through a header goal from Marquinhos, but they went from dominant to dismal in the second half as City took over.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Man City ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Ederson 90 Good save on Neymar early on, helpless on the goal. He looked a little nervous at times, perhaps even rattled, but he didn't make a costly mistake. 6 (DEF) Kyle Walker 90 Up and down. Got forward well in the second half, also held his own against Kylian Mbappe at times. Was better as the match went on. 7 (DEF) Ruben Dias 90 Very poor on the corner and nearly cost his team a second on another corner. Quickly rebounded and locked up everything that came his way. Bad and then very, very good. 6 (DEF) John Stones 90 Recovered the ball well but wasn't forced to make a big challenge. Did give a bit too much space to Kylian Mbappe at times. Was composed for the most part though. 5 (DEF) Joao Cancelo 61 Very poor. Didn't keep it simple, got beat time and time against and his challenging was way off. Taken off an hour in, and you can argue it deserved to come at the break. 3 (MID) Rodrigo 90 Did very well to get into space and keep the ball moving. Had some issues defensively but overall was fairly decent. His passing, though kept short, was nearly perfect. 7 (MID) Ilkay Gundogan 90 The marking on the goal wasn't his fault as they were defending in a zone, but surely tracking would have made sense since nobody was really coming in from behind. On the ball, he didn't make an impact early on but did get better. His passing was crisp and precise 7 (MID) Kevin de Bruyne 90 ⚽ 64' Invisible for the first hour, partially due to PSG's superb defending. Had an overhead shot that looked good an hour in but it flew over. Then scored on what was a cross. Credit for the dangerous ball in though. 6 (FWD) Riyad Mahrez 90 ⚽ 71' Held on to the ball too long several times. Tried to be too cute and contributed nothing in the final third until a set piece in the second half. To be fair, he was fortunate as well with the ball slipping between a hole in the wall. He'll take it though. 6 (FWD) Bernardo Silva 90 Didn't really get going. Looked lively at the beginning with some fine dribbling, but the ball didn't really go his way in the second half. Quiet. 5 (FWD) Phil Foden 90 His passing was quite good, but boy did he waste the team's best chance of the first half from the top of the box, hitting it right at Keylor Navas. He won't want to see the replay of that one. Also had another good look late he hit right to Navas. 5 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Oleksandr Zinchenko Cancelo (61') Came in and was an instant upgrade defensively. His passing was superior, went in well and was able to recover the ball. Also got wide well to get the attack going. 7 Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Pep Guardiola 1 He'll be thrilled with the result but not with the play. If they play like this in the second leg, they may be done. The attack got lucky and needs to be sharper. 6

PSG ratings