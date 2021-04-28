In front of a lifeless Paris Saint-Germain defense that struggled in the second half of their match against Manchester City on Tuesday, Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal from well outside the box. The goal tied the game before City added another seven minutes later (again with some help from PSG's defense), and was one of two crucial away strikes for the Premier League side in a 2-1 first-leg win.

But the way that De Bruyne's ball made its way into the back of the net definitely raised some eyebrows on who should have done more to stop it: PSG's backline or keeper, Keylor Navas?

First, for a better understanding of how the goal happened and what it looked like, here's the replay. You'll notice that the way the ball was lofted certainly made it seem like it was intended to be a pass, not a shot.

As one might expect, such a topic made its way into the Paramount+ postgame show immediately after the match. On one side, you had Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, two former defenders, saying that Navas should have done more to stop the ball. On the other, you had Peter Schmeichel, a former goalkeeper, saying the defenders should have done more to stop the ball.

Both camps made their arguments and neither seemed to budge. The debate did end comically when Carragher asked Schmeichel about whether Alex Ferguson would have blamed the Danish keeper for that goal had it been his Manchester United side on the wrong end of that score. Schmeichel put on a huge smile and simply said "I don't think Ferguson would have been brave enough."

You can watch the entirety of the debate below