PSG vs. Manchester United: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester United looks to keep its European dream alive when it visits Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday. The Red Devils, without the suspended Paul Pogba, aim to overcome a 2-0 deficit after losing the first leg at Old Trafford last month. PSG, meanwhile, are still without the services of Neymar due to injury.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: PSG vs. Manchester United

Date : Wednesday, March 6



: Wednesday, March 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc de Princes



: Parc de Princes TV channel : TNT and UniMas



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: PSG -225 / United +590 / Draw +360

Storylines

PSG: For Thomas Tuchel's team, just one goal may be enough. If PSG can score one goal, it will force Manchester United to need three. That would in turn force the Red Devils to go forward in numbers, and few teams can punish you on the counter as much as this PSG side. Just a goal will likely be enough to make the quarterfinals and keep their main goal of winning Europe alive.

Man. United: There's hope for United. The team has been in quality form in attack as of late, and they are certainly going to need goals. Remember, this team went to Juventus and won in the group stage, so there is no reason why they can't do it again here. Romelu Lukaku hasn't been the first-choice striker but four goals in his last two league games may warrant some serious minutes in this one.

PSG vs. United prediction

PSG gets another victory over United and cruises into the next round with ease.

Pick: PSG (-225)