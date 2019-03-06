PSG vs. Manchester United: Paris Saint-Germain fans are getting rowdy with flares before Champions League match
PSG fans are welcoming Manchester United to a raucous environment in Paris
Manchester United is already down 2-0 in the aggregate against Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Wednesday's Champion League match, but the Red Devils have another key component that they're going up against: The rowdy Parisians. PSG turned out en masse for its home leg against Manchester United, and they've been letting Manchester United hear it. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and you can stream it via fuboTV (Try for free).
Seriously, PSG is READY. They have flares, fireworks, you name it.
Manchester United, of course, will be without Paul Pogba, so the odds of them coming down from the 2-0 aggregate deficit on the road are slim. PSG and its fans are doing nothing to make Parc des Princes more accommodating.
Paris Saint-Germain, of course, is looking to make it to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in three years, and its sights are set on advancing either further. For its dominance of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain has struggled in the Champions League, so the excitement for this season is palpable.
