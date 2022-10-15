Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique de Marseille on Sunday for the first Classique of the Ligue 1 season. Parc des Princes is the venue for the latest episode of their bitter rivalry with Christophe Galtier's men three points clear of Igor Tudor's side coming into the game. FC Lorient are sandwiched between PSG and OM in the standings while the visitors won away at Sporting CP in midweek to boost their chances of reaching the UEFA Champions League knockout phase.

"The players are concentrated on Marseille which is a huge game and the one everybody is waiting for," said Galtier in Friday's pre-match press conference. "Even before I became PSG coach I looked forward to these games. I am PSG coach and proud of that. We are focused on what we must do and that is play well and please the fans. Seeing my players happy and training well ahead of OM, that makes me happy and proud."

Regarding Lionel Messi's availability after his recent calf issues, Galtier was positive and suggested that the legendary Argentine will be back for Sunday's huge encounter: "Lionel trained normally on Friday morning and will do so again on Saturday," said the French tactician. "We will see how he reacts to the sessions. At this moment, he is available for Marseille."

Date: Sunday, Oct. 16 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris

Storylines

PSG: It has been a wild week for the French champions with a raft of allegations including star man Kylian Mbappe's unhappiness with the club and accusations of underhand and destabilizing influences backed by the club. Galtier was a frustrated figure during his press conference which he believes was hijacked to discuss non-soccer matters ahead of a huge game and after another big UCL match.

"First of all, you must have control, experience and be of a certain age to manage all of this," he said. "What I want to say is that you never speak with me about soccer. I am here as the PSG head coach and proud of it, yet we spend 90 seconds out of a 10-minute press conference discussing the game. Regardless of what I tell you, I read the opposite. I am not here to comment on rumors. Kylian's response was the best -- he spoke on the pitch by performing well and being man of the match. I have not discussed the rumors with him, but I see a serious Kylian in training -- very invested.

"It does not put me under pressure, but it is annoying. It annoys me not speaking about soccer and my job. My passion is soccer, winning and reaching the furthest possible point in competitions. There is not any pressure related to the other stuff going on. I pay attention to what impacts my squad."

Despite this week's drama, it is easy to forget that PSG remain unbeaten and could extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with another win at the expense of a direct early season rival.

OM: For Marseille, they were also unbeaten domestically until last weekend's unexpected 2-1 loss to AC Ajaccio. However, Tudor and his men are turning their Champions League situation around and have the opportunity here to prevent PSG from pulling too far away at the Ligue 1 summit already. Amine Harit's impressive recent form continues, and OM will need their top performers at their best with no away supporters present in the capital due to enforced police rules.

Prediction

Pick: PSG 2-1 Marseille. I think that this one will be close, and that both teams will score, but that the hosts will ultimately just have too much for their fierce foes. All eyes will be on Mbappe again which will suit him while Messi's return will give the attack a boost. Provided that Galtier covers defensive absences well, PSG should be able to see OM off without too much fuss.