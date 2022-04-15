Le Classique comes to the French capital this Sunday as in-form Olympique de Marseille visit Parc des Princes fresh from reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals on Thursday. OM won 1-0 in Greece to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory and are now the only French club left in European competition after Olympique Lyonnais crashed out of the Europa League to West Ham United. How home side Paris Saint-Germain would love to halt Les Phoceens' impressive eight-game streak this weekend.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, April 17 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Odds: PSG -286; Draw +400; OM +700

Team news

PSG: Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler's seasons are effectively over through injury while Angel Di Maria returned to training this week.

Marseille: Jorge Sampaoli will need to assess his players after their clash with PAOK, but the Argentine has made a conscious effort in recent weeks to rotate his squad to keep his men as fresh as possible.

Storylines

PSG: Four wins from seven with losses to FC Nantes, OGC Nice and AS Monaco, Mauricio Pochettino's men finally appear to be turning to corner after big wins over FC Lorient and Clermont Foot 63. If they can keep this up, Les Parisiens could confirm a record-equaling 10th Ligue 1 title very soon.

Marseille: Eight straight wins across all competitions with four of those successes in Le Championnat makes OM very much one of the form teams at this stage of the campaign. If they can hold bitter rivals PSG to at least a draw here, then they will ensure that the wait for Ligue 1 title confirmation will take that little bit longer.

Prediction

Expect this to be fiery. The hosts should be motivated as it is a chance to burst their foes' bubble while the visitors will also be keen to keep their momentum going. There should be plenty of cards, emotions will run high and hopefully there will be a few goals too. Pick: PSG 2, Marseille 2.